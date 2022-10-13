Fulham vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Fulham will entertain Bournemouth at Craven Cottage in a mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday (October 15).

The Cottagers have lost consecutive league games to drop out of the top six. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league, with their Leicester City home win being their third of the season.

Philip Billing and Ryan Christie scored in quick succession in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit as the Cherries won 2-1. Fulham, meanwhile, fell 3-1 at local rivals West Ham United in their last outing.

Fixtures are coming in thick and fast ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. Both teams will look to pick up as many points as possible before club football takes a hiatus.

Fulham vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 35 times across competitions, including twice in the Premier League. Overall. Bournemouth have a narrow 13-11 lead in wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the EFL Championship last season, with both games ending in 1-1 draws.

They met in the Premier League for the first time in the 2018-19 season. Interestingly, both teams recorded away wins without conceding.

Fulham (18) have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven Premier League games but boast a better defensive record than the visitors (20).

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers (3), Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest (7 apiece) have scored fewer goals than the Cherries (8) this season.

Bournemouth (20) and Fulham (18) have the third and fourth-worst defensive records in the Premier League this term.

The hosts have scored in their last six Premier League games, while Bournemouth have failed to do so in their three games.

Fulham vs Bournemouth Prediction

Fulham are dealing with a few injury concerns. Willian and Layvin Kurzawa will miss the game, while there are doubts over star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's availability. Nonetheless, they should hold their own, having lost just once at home.

AFC Bournemouth 🍒 @afcbournemouth When it's Fulham away and you're about to wheel out the best kick-off routine ever for the 1000th time... When it's Fulham away and you're about to wheel out the best kick-off routine ever for the 1000th time... https://t.co/KoTCX4sWAe

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league since their 9-0 drubbing againstf Liverpool in August and are unlikely to lose here. They are unbeaten in their last two away games, scoring twice, so should be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Given the recent history between the two teams and goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth

Fulham vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Philip Billing to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes