Fulham vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this weekend and will see a top-of-the-table clash on Friday night when Fulham host Bournemouth at Craven Cottage.

Fulham played out a 1-1 away draw against Preston North End in their last game. Tim Ream gave the Cottagers the lead before Chef Evans leveled the scores for the hosts in the second half. The draw at the weekend marked a second consecutive draw for the hosts.

Fulham sit at the top of the Championship table with 43 points. They are just one point above their visitors in the table and will be looking to widen the gap on Friday.

Like their hosts, Bournemouth are on a run of back-to-back draws. A 1-1 draw against Millwall last week was followed by a 2-2 draw against Coventry City at the weekend. The Cherries are winless in their last three games.

Bournemouth sit second in the Championship and could leapfrog their hosts with a win on Friday.

Fulham vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

There have been 33 meetings between Fulham and Bournemouth. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been nine draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a Premier League clash back in 2019. Fulham won the game 1-0.

Fulham Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Fulham vs Bournemouth Team News

Fulham

Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro are both unavailable due to injuries. The duo are the only absentees from the hosts' camp.

Injured: Nathaniel Chalobah, Ivan Cavaleiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

The visitors have a fairly long list of absentees ahead of their trip to Fulham. Gary Cahill, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Ben Pearson, Jordan Zemura and Robbie Brady are all injured.

David Brooks is unavailable as he has been diagnosed with cancer. Jeffrey Lerma has been suspended after receiving a red card against Coventry City last time out.

Injured: Gary Cahill, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Ben Pearson, Jordan Zemura, Robbie Brady

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: Jefferson Lerma

Fulham vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Leif Davis, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Jack Stacey; Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie, Jamal Lowe; Dominic Solanke

Fulham vs Bournemouth Prediction

Friday's result could go a long way in shaping how the Championship season ends. Fulham have drawn their last two games, ending a seven-game winning run.

Bournemouth have lost form lately. After going unbeaten in their first 15 games of the league season, the Cherries have won just one of their last five games. They are winless in their last three away games and that could extend to four on Friday.

We expect this game to end in a 2-1 win for Fulham.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Bournemouth

Edited by Peter P