Fulham vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with an impressive Fulham side in a crucial encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The away side held Tottenham Hotspur to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have made an impressive start to their season. The Cottagers edged Everton to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have a slight edge over Fulham and have won 24 out of the 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 23 victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last seven league matches against Brentford but did manage to win this fixture by a narrow 3-2 margin last season.

In a run stretching back to 1981, Brentford have lost only two of their last 16 league games away from home against Fulham.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 London derbies in the Premier League and have managed to win five of these games.

Fulham won their previous game by a 1-0 margin and have not managed to win two consecutive opening games of a Premier League season in their last 28 campaigns.

Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2021, Brentford have scored 14 goals from the penalty spot - only Manchester City have a higher tally in this regard during this period.

Fulham vs Brentford Prediction

Fulham have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. The likes of Willian and Raul Jimenez can be effective on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and will need to go the extra mile in the final third in Ivan Toney's absence. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Brentford

Fulham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Mbeumo to score - Yes