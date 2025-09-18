Fulham vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford take on Marco Silva's Fulham side in an intriguing clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Fulham vs Brentford Preview

Fulham are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cottagers edged Leeds United to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to meet expectations this season. The away side defeated Aston Villa on penalties in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fulham vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham and Brentford are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won 25 games apiece out of the 68 matches played between the two teams.

Fulham completed a Premier League double against Brentford last season and will be looking to win three consecutive league games against the Bees for the second time in their history and for the first time since 1929.

Brentford have lost two of their last three matches away from home against Fulham in the Premier League - more defeats than they had suffered in the 15 such games preceding this run.

After an unbeaten run of 10 matches on the trot in London Derby games in the Premier League, Fulham have lost five of their last seven such matches in the competition.

Brentford are winless in their last three away games in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Brentford Prediction

Fulham have a strong squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their recent run against Brentford. The Cottagers had to rely on a late own goal to secure their victory against Leeds United and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and have shown glimpses of their potential this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Brentford

Fulham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

