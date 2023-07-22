Fulham vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July 2023

Club football returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with an impressive Brentford side in an intriguing friendly encounter at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Fulham vs Brentford Preview

Brentford finished in ninth place in the Premier League standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Bees were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Boreham Wood in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, secured a 10th-place finish in the league table last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Cottagers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United last month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fulham vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have a slight edge over Fulham in all competitions and have won 24 out of the 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 23 victories.

Each of the last two matches between the two teams in the Premier League have produced 3-2 scorelines, with Brentford winning both these games.

Brentford have dominated their matches against Fulham in the recent past and have won 10 of their last 14 matches against the Cottagers in all competitions.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was the most prolific player for Fulham in the Premier League last season and topped the Cottagers' goalscoring charts with 14 league goals to his name.

Brentford ended their Premier League campaign on a particularly strong note and won each of their last three matches in the 2022-23 edition of the competition.

Brentford scored 58 goals in their 38 Premier League matches last season and were outscored by only seven teams in the competition.

Fulham vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford have made massive strides in recent years and will be intent on making the most of their pre-season tour. Ivan Toney has been impressive for the Bees and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day and have a good squad at their disposal. Brentford are in better shape at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Brentford

Fulham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes