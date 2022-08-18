Fulham vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2022

Fulham will entertain local rivals Brentford at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both teams have had unbeaten starts to their league campaign. The hosts have played back-to-back draws, while Brentford have secured a win and a draw in their two games.

Fulham's last outing ended in a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers after they had held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their season opener. Brentford, meanwhile, also kicked off their season with a 2-2 draw away at Leicester City. In their next outing, they secured a memorable 4-0 win over Manchester United, with all four goals scored in the first 35 minutes.

This will be the first meeting between Fulham and Brenford in the Premier League, so both teams will look to come out on top to take the bragging rights.

Fulham vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 63rd edition of the west-London derby between the two teams. The fixture has been contested closely, as only one win separates them in their head-to-head record.

Brentford have 23 wins to Fulham's 22. As many as 17 games have ended in draws, but the last four games have produced conclusive results.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 11 visits to the Craven Cottage, with three of their last four games ending in draws.

Fulham have failed to win their last 12 games in the Premier League, while the Bees have eight wins in their last 13, a record only bettered by Manchester City, Liverpool,and Tottenham Hotspur in this period.

Just three meetings between the two teams have ended in goalless draws, with the last one coming in 1994..

Fulham vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford have a better record in their recent meetings with Fulham and also head into the game in better form. The Cottagers are winless in their last 24 Premier League games against London-based rivals, so despite their home advantage, they might fall short here.

The visitors have scored a joint-high six league goals this season and should be able to produce another prolific display to take home all three points.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Brentford.

Fulham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford.

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Under/over 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav