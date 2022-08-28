Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30, 2022

Fulham will entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The hosts are coming off a narrow 2-1 defeat at Arsenal. Goals from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes helped the Gunners to a come-from-behind win after Aleksandar Mitrovic had given the Cottagers the lead.

Brighton, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, winning three of their four games. Their 1-0 win over Leeds United was their second on the trot, propelling them to third in the standings.

They began their campaign with a 2-1 away win at Manchester United and have kept a clean sheet in four games across competitions. They will be keen to extend their unbeaten start to the season, while Fulham will seek a swift return to winning ways.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 52 times across competitions.

The fixture has been closely contested, with Fulham enjoying a narrow 23-22 lead in wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Brighton are winless in their four Premier League meetings against Fulham, with one win for the Cottagers and three games ending in draws. They last met in the 2020-21 Premier League, with both their meetings producing goalless draws.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last nine games in the league, while the Cottagers have failed to win 13 of their last 14.

The Seagulls have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just one goal and keeping a clean sheet in their last three games games.

Fulham have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven home games. Their only clean sheet this season came at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The two teams have endured contrasting starts to their league campaign, with Fulham winning one, while Brighton have won three. Three of the last four meetings between them have ended in draws, so another stalemate could ensue.

Brighton's defence has been their strength this season, though Fulham have outscored them 6-5 after four games. Fulham have had a slightly better record in recent meetings between the two teams.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score any time - Yes

