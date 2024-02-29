Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Fulham will entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts bounced back from a 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa roughly a fortnight ago, with a 2-1 away win over Manchester United last week. After Harry Maguire had equalized in the 89th minute for United, Alex Iwobi bagged the match-winner in the seventh minute of added time. Interestingly, it was their first away win in the league since a 1-0 triumph over Everton in the campaign opener.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in the league last week. Lewis Dunk scored an injury-time equalizer after Billy Gilmour was sent off in the 81st minute of the match. Their poor run continued in the FA Cup, as they lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round on Wednesday.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 55 times in all competitions since 1928. These meetings have been contested closely between them, with the hosts having a narrow 25-22 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.

They have met seven times in the Premier League thus far. Interestingly, the hosts have an unbeaten record in these meetings, with three wins. The reverse fixture in October ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last three home games against the visitors, recording two wins.

Brighton & Hove Albion have just one win in their last seven away games in the Premier League while suffering four losses and failing to score in three games.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping three clean sheets.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Cottagers have enjoyed a good run of form recently, with just one loss in their last five games. They registered their second win in three games last week, scoring at least twice for the third time in four games, and will look to continue that goalscoring run in this match.

They have just one win in their last five home games in all competitions, failing to score in two games, which is cause for concern. Nonetheless, they have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the visitors in seven Premier League meetings. Raul Jimenez and Joao Palhinha are two key absentees for Marco Silva.

The Seagulls have been a bit inconsistent in their recent games, with two wins, two losses, and a draw in five games in February. Six of their seven losses in the Premier League this season have come in their travels, which is cause for concern.

They have a poor record against the hosts in the Premier League and have scored just twice in their last five league meetings. They have a lengthy absentee list for the trip to London, which will likely impact their performance in this match.

Considering the hosts' recent form and better record in recent meetings against the visitors, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pascal Groß to score or assist any time - Yes