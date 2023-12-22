Fulham vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with an impressive Fulham side in a crucial encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Burnley Preview

Fulham are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Cottagers edged Everton to a narrow victory on penalties in the EFL Cup in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Burnley, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fulham vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 48 out of the 99 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 31 victories.

After a run of two victories on the trot against Burnley in the Premier League, Fulham lost their last such game in the competition by a 2-0 margin in the 2020-21 season.

Burnley have won eight of their last 13 matches against Fulham in all competitions and have won their last two matches against the home side at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have won their last three matches at home against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League and defeated both Luton Town and Sheffield United at Craven Cottage this season.

Since a 2-0 victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage in May 2021, Burnley are winless in their last eight matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Burnley Prediction

Fulham have impressive players in their ranks and seem to have found their shooting boots in recent weeks. The Cottagers were outplayed by Newcastle United in their previous league game and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Burnley have struggled to cope with the quality of the Premier League this season and face an uphill battle to claw their way out of the relegation zone. Fulham have been the better team this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Burnley

Fulham vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Jimenez to score - Yes