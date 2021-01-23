Fulham vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

On a high after a superb win at Anfield against Liverpool, Burnley travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in an FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.

Burnley won that game at Anfield 1-0, thanks to a late penalty from Ashley Barnes, as the Clarets became the team that ended Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten home run in the league.

Burnley only managed to scrape through to the fourth round of the FA Cup though.

They needed a penalty shootout to see off MK Dons. In fact, they needed a stoppage-time equalizer from Matej Vydra to stay in the contest, before winning the shootout.

Fulham needed extra time, too, in the previous round. However, they got through without having to go through the rigours of a penalty shootout. Goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano helped them beat QPR 2-0.

Fulham vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Burnley have won 46 out of the previous 96 games that they have played against Fulham, losing only 31 of those. In addition, 19 games have ended in draws.

Fulham form guide: L-L-D-W-D

Burnley form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Fulham vs Burnley Team News

Fulham

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo are definitely ruled out for Fulham. Antonee Robinson, meanwhile, is suspended and will not play a part in this game.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Antonee Robinson

Burnley

Charlie Taylor once again injured himself at Anfield straight after coming back from an injury concern. He should be ruled out for this game, with Erik Pieters likely to start as the left-back for Burnley.

Injured: Charlie Taylor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Burnley Predicted XI

Fulham predicted XI (3-4-3): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, Joe Bryan; Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro, Aboubakar Kamara

Burnley predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley will have had an outstanding lift to their confidence after their result at Anfield on Thursday night. Goals remain a problem, in that they don't have a consistent source for them. However, the fact that they don't concede too many stands them in good stead.

Even though Fulham are much-improved from their early-season struggles, we are predicting that they will lose this game narrowly.

Prediction: Fulham 0-1 Burnley