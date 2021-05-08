Fulham vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham are set to play host to Burnley at Craven Cottage on Monday for their latest English Premier League game.

Fulham come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea last Saturday at Stamford Bridge. A brace from young German forward Kai Havertz sealed the deal for Chelsea.

Burnley, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to David Moyes' West Ham United on Tuesday at Turf Moor. A first-half brace from striker Michail Antonio secured the win for West Ham United. Former Leeds United striker and New Zealand international Chris Wood scored the consolation goal for Burnley.

Fulham vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Burnley hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A second-half goal from Nigeria international Ola Aina for Fulham was cancelled out by a goal from striker Ashley Barnes for Burnley.

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-L-L

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-L-L

Fulham vs Burnley Team News

Fulham

Fulham will be without Dutch defender Terence Kongolo, while there are doubts over the availability of Scotland international Tom Cairney and midfielder Harrison Reed. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Scott Parker is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed

Suspended: None

Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be unable to call upon the services of Republic of Ireland internationals Kevin Long and Robbie Brady.

Injured: Kevin Long, Robbie Brady

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Burnley Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mario Lemina, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

Fulham vs Burnley Prediction

Fulham are 18th in the English Premier League table, nine points behind 17th-placed Burnley. Scott Parker's side have lost four of their last five league games, and will need a miracle if they are to play in the Premier League next season.

Scott 👔💬



"These are games we need to win, and we'll do everything in our power to win. We've got four games left, and we need to win all four."

Burnley, on the other hand, invested little on player recruitment last summer and have once again relied on Sean Dyche's wizardry. Like Fulham they have lost four of their last five league games, but they should have enough to stay clear of the relegation zone.

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Fulham 0-0 Burnley

