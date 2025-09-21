Fulham vs Cambridge United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Fulham will invite Cambridge United to Craven Cottage in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The hosts were eliminated from the third round last season, while Cambridge could not make it past the first round.

The Cottagers made it two wins in a row last week with a 3-1 home triumph over Brentford in the Premier League. Goals in quick succession from Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson helped them overturn the deficit in the first half. Ethan Pinnock's own goal helped them take a two-goal lead. They had defeated Bristol City 2-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup last month.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week, recording a 2-1 home win over Fleetwood in the Football League Two. Adam Mayor and Shayne Lavery scored in quick succession to help them overturn a one-goal deficit. They overcame Charlton Athletic 3-1 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Fulham vs Cambridge United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 20 times in all competitions. Cambridge have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 10 wins. The hosts have six wins, and four games have ended in draws.

They will meet for the first time in the 21st century.

They met in the first round of the Carabao Cup in 1971, and Fulham registered a 4-0 win.

Cambridge United have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last six games in all competitions.

The two sides last met in the League Division 3 in the 1996-97 season. The hosts secured a league double with a 4-0 aggregate score.

The visitors have conceded one goal apiece in their last three away games in all competitions.

Fulham vs Cambridge United Prediction

The Cottagers have suffered just one loss across all competitions this season. They are unbeaten in their four home games this season, recording three consecutive wins, and will look to build on that form.

Marco Silva has a full-strength squad for this match but will likely rest a few players who were in action in the win over Brentford last week.

The U's have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home earlier this month. They are winless in their last two away games, scoring just once. They have failed to score in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Louis Appere is sidelined with a hamstring injury and will miss this match.

The hosts have the advantage in terms of squad quality, and considering their current form, we back them to record a win.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Cambridge United

Fulham vs Cambridge United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

