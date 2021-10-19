Fulham vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to end their run of six consecutive defeats in the EFL Championship, Cardiff City travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Wednesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, picked up an impressive victory over Queens Park Rangers last time out and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Fulham bounced back to winning ways last time out as they claimed an emphatic 4-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Prior to that, Marco Silva’s men suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat against Coventry City when they locked horns at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

With 23 points from 12 games, Fulham are currently third in the EFL Championship table, five points adrift of league leaders Bournemouth.

On the other hand, Cardiff City’s dire run continued last time out as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Swansea City.

It was a sixth defeat on the bounce for Mick McCarthy’s men and this dire run is due to their frailties at the defensive end of the pitch, as they have shipped 22 goals so far.

With 11 points from 12 games, the Bluebirds are currently 20th in the log, three points above the relegation zone.

Fulham vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Fulham boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the previous 68 meetings between the sides. Cardiff City have picked up three fewer wins, while 13 games have ended in draws.

Fulham Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Fulham vs Cardiff City Team News

Fulham

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Terrence Kongolo and Kenny Tete, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Terrence Kongolo, Kenny Tete

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Issac Vassell remains the only absentee for the visitors, as the Englishman continues to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Issac Vassell

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Ciaron Brown, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Rubin Colwill; Leandro Bacuna; James Collins, Kieffer Moore

Fulham vs Cardiff City Prediction

Fulham will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Cardiff City side who have lost each of their last six league outings. The visitors have conceded the second-most goals in the division and we predict the hosts will capitalize on their defensive frailties and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Cardiff City

