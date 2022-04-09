Fulham vs Coventry prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham host Coventry at Craven Cottage in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

League leaders Fulham will be looking to extend their 11-points lead at the top of the table. Marco Silva's side have only lost two of their last ten matches and will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough last time out. They will look to carry their momentum into the game against Coventry on Sunday.

Coventry, on the other hand, have struggled recently and are currently 12th in the table. Mark Robins' side have failed to win any of their last four consecutive games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Fulham on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Fulham vs Coventry Head-to-Head

The two sides have only faced each other once in the last 40 years. Coventry came away as 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A brace from Viktor Gyokeres and goals from Matt Godden and Ian Maatsen were enough to secure the win after a Kyle McFadzean own-goal opened the scoring for Fulham on the night.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Coventry Form Guide: L-D-D-L-W

Fulham vs Coventry Team News

McFadzean will be a huge miss for Coventry

Fulham

Fulham have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Middlesbrough last time out. Terence Kongolo is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry

Jake Clarke-Salter is doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Josh Eccles, Kyle McFadzean and Liam Kelly are all still out injured.

Injured: Josh Eccles, Kyle McFadzean, Liam Kelly

Doubtful: Jake Clarke-Salter

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Coventry Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Jean Michael Seri, Harrison Reed; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Coventry Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Fankaty Dabo, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres

Fulham vs Coventry Prediction

It's hard to see Fulham losing this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Fulham will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Coventry

