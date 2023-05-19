Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles eased past Bournemouth by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side defeated Southampton by a 2-0 margin last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 18 out of the 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 14 victories.

Fulham won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin and will be looking to complete a league double over Crystal Palace for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

Crystal Palace have won their last two games away from home in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Fulham have won three derby matches in the Premier League this season but are winless in their last five such games in the competition.

Fulham have won their final home game in only one of their last eight Premier League campaigns, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Sunderland in the 2010-11 season.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Fulham have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table. The likes of Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic can be lethal on their day and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Crystal Palace have improved under Roy Hodgson and will look to end their season on a positive note. Fulham are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes

