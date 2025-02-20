Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with an impressive Fulham side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Eagles slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Everton in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. The Cottagers defeated Nottingham Forest by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 19 out of the 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 14 victories.

Fulham won the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park by a 2-0 margin last year and will be looking to complete a league double over Crystal Palace for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

After a run of four victories in seven matches against Fulham in the Premier League, Crystal Palace are winless in their last six such games in the competition.

Fulham were on an unbeaten run of 10 matches on the trot in London derbies in the Premier League before they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last month.

Fulham have won their last two matches in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Fulham have shown glimpses of their commendable ability in the Premier League this season but are yet to achieve a consistent run in the competition. Emile Smith Rowe was impressive against Nottingham Forest last week and will look to make his mark yet again on Saturday.

Crystal Palace have flattered to deceive this season and will need to play out of their skins against the Cottagers this weekend. Fulham are the better team at the moment and will look to make the most of their home advantage in this fixture.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Crystal Palace

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

