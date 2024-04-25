Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with an impressive Fulham side in an important encounter at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Preview

Fulham are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table and have not been at their best over the past year. The Eagles stunned Newcastle United with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 18 out of the 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 14 victories.

After a run of two victories in three matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Fulham have won only one of their last eight such games in the competition.

After losing their first match away from home against Fulham by a 1-0 scoreline in the Premier League in 2005, Crystal Palace are now unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.

Fulham have won four of their last five London derbies in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 44 such games preceding this run.

Fulham have lost each of their last two matches at home in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Fulham have a good squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold over the past year. Rodrigo Muniz and Andreas Pereira can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Crystal Palace have come into their own in recent weeks and will look to end their campaign on a positive note. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo Muniz to score - Yes