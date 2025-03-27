Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Fulham welcome Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Fulham last played in the last-eight in 2023, while Palace made it to the semi-finals in 2022.

The Cottagers overcame defending champions Manchester United in the fifth round, thanks to Bernd Leno's shootout heroics, saving the last two penalties in the shootout, earlier this month. They then beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League before the international break, thanks to late goals from substitutes Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon.

Palace, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak across competitions. They eased past Millwall in the fifth round. An own goal, a first-half strike from Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah's second-half goal helped them to a 3-1 home win. They beat Ipswich Town 1-0 in their previous league outing, thanks to Ismaïla Sarr's 82nd-minute strike.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 53 times across competitions, with Fulham leaading 19-15.

They last met in the FA Cup in 1907. After a goalless draw, Palace registered a 1-0 home win in the replay.

Both teams registered 2-0 away wins in their Premier League meetings this season.

Palace have a 100% away record in 2025, recording 2-0 wins in five games.

Fulham have won four of their last 10 home games, losing two.

Their last four meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping two clean sheets each.

Palace have scored in their last 13 competitive games.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Fulham beat Tottenham at home before the international break, keeping their first clean sheet in nine games. They are winless in six home meetings against Palace and lost 2-0 in the Premier League last month.

Antonee Robinson was injured during the international break, so his involvement here is doubtful. Kenny Tete, Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson are the three confirmed absentees for boss Marco Silva.

Palace, meanwhile, have won 10 of their last 15 games across competitions, with three defeats coming at home, all in the league. They have scored twice in five of their last six away meetings against the Cottagers.

Chadi Riad Dnanou and Cheick Doucoure are long-term absentees, while Joel Ward is expected to sit this one out. Jean-Philippe Mateta has received the all-clear to return to action and will wear a special mask if he features.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, considering Palace's impressive away form, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palace to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

