Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

After gaining their first points of the season last weekend, Fulham welcome Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage in a London Derby in the Premier League.
Scott Parker's side were good value for a win against Sheffield United last weekend, but were pegged back by a late Billy Sharp penalty that gave the Blades a share of the spoils.
Crystal Palace had a 1-1 draw last weekend, too, in a game against Brighton. Roy Hodgson's side had no shots from open play in that game, as they were continually carved apart by the Seagulls, who were unlucky not to have won that game.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head
Fulham hold a slender advantage over Crystal Palace, having won 17 games against their London rivals, with Palace only winning 15.
In the 45 previous clashes between these two sides, there have been 13 draws as well.
Fulham form guide: D-L-L-L-L
Crystal Palace form guide: D-L-L-W-W
Fulham vs Crystal Palace Team News
Kenny Tete has a calf problem that is likely to keep him out of action for a few more weeks. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ademola Lookman were impressive last week, and will definitely get a start again this weekend.
One possible change for Fulham could come in midfield, where Mario Lemina could start ahead of Tom Cairney.
Injuries: Kenny Tete
Suspensions: None
James McCarthy is ruled out with a hamstring tear, while Wayne Hennessey continues to miss out as well. James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt are close to full fitness, but may not start this game.
Injuries: James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey
Doubtful: James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt
Suspensions: None
Fulham vs Crystal Palace Predicted Lineups
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Andre-Franck Zambo-Anguissa, Mario Lemina; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro; Aleksandar Mitrovic
Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho, Tyrick Mitchell; Andros Townsend, Jairo Riedewald, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Wilfred Zaha, Jordan Ayew
Fulham vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Fulham are not exactly in great form, but they produced a much-improved performance last weekend, especially going forward.
Palace, on the other had, were toothless against Brighton last weekend, even with the pace and technical ability they have in their attacking players.
We are going to predict a close game between the two London rivals, with the game ending in a score draw.
Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Crystal PalacePublished 23 Oct 2020, 01:28 IST