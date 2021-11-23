Fulham vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham host Derby County at Craven Cottage in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with the sides having extremely contrasting seasons so far.

Fulham are currently top of the league, one point ahead of Bournemouth in second. Marco Silva's side have been in great form of late, having won their last seven league games. They will be confident of extending their winning streak against Derby County.

Derby County picked up a surprise win against Bournemouth at the weekend. Despite this, however, Wayne Rooney's side are still bottom of the table on no points following their 12-point reduction last month. They will hope to pull off another upset with a win against Fulham on Wednesday.

It will be a great opportunity for Fulham to consolidate top spot in the league with a win against Derby County this week.

Fulham vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Fulham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Derby County winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in February 2020. Aleksandar Mitrovic canceled out Wayne Rooney's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Derby County Form Guide: D-L-L-D-W

Fulham vs Derby County Team News

Baldock will be a huge miss for Derby County

Fulham

Fulham have no new injury worries following their 4-1 win against Barnsley last time out. Ivan Cavaleiro and Nathaniel Chalobah are both still out injured.

Injured: Ivan Cavaleiro, Nathaniel Chalobah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County

Sam Baldock and Lee Buchanan picked up injuries at the weekend and are out for the game. Meanwhile, Kristian Bielik is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Sam Baldock, Lee Buchanan, Kristian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Derby County Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Kenny Tete; Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Derby County Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kelle Roos; Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Liam Thompson; Jason Knight, Max Bird, Tom Lawrence, Graeme Shinnie, Festy Ebosele; Colin Kazim-Richards

Fulham vs Derby County Prediction

Given the difference in form and quality between the two sides, it would be a huge surprise to see Derby County taking anything away from the game on Wednesday.

We predict Fulham will secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Derby County

