Fulham vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Frank Lampard's Everton side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Everton Preview

Fulham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side edged Leeds United to an important 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Toffees eased past Crystal Palace by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good record against Everton and have won 31 out of the 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 21 victories.

Fulham have won two of their last three matches against Everton - as many victories as they had managed in the 16 Premier League games preceding this run.

Everton's previous away game against Fulham in the Premier League ended in a 3-2 victory for the Toffees in November 2020.

Everton have lost their last six games and a total of 85 matches overall away from home in the Premier League in London - more than any other team in the history of the competition.

Everton are winless in their last six Premier League matches against newly-promoted teams - their longest such run since 1973.

Fulham have won their last two games in the Premier League games and last secured three consecutive victories in the competition in 2019.

Fulham vs Everton Prediction

Fulham have been in excellent form this season and could potentially secure a European spot for themselves in the coming months. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira have stepped up for the team and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Everton can pack a punch on their day and have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Fulham vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score - Yes

