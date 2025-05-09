Fulham vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Fulham and Everton will battle for three points in a Premier League round 36 clash on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at Craven Cottage.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Aston Villa last weekend. Youri Tielemans' 12th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Everton, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at home to Ipswich Town. Beto and Dwight McNeil scored first half goals to give them a 2-0 lead by the 35th-minute before Juio Enciso halved the deficit in the 41st minute. George Hirst equalized in the 79th minute to make it four games where the Merseyside outfit have failed to win despite leading by 2+ goals (the most in the PL since West Brom in 2013-14).

The stalemate left David Moyes' side in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 35 games. Fulham are 11th with 51 points to their name.

Fulham vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 72nd meeting between the two sides. Everton were victorious 31 times, Fulham have 24 wins to their name while 16 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the reverse clash.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have ended in draws.

Fulham's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Everton have won just one of their last 10 league games (six draws).

Fulham are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (three wins).

Fulham vs Everton Prediction

Fulham had European aspirations a few weeks ago but the Cottagers are losing form at the wrong time. They have lost three of their last four games to drop out of the top 10 but the intense battle for eighth spot means they are just two points behind the top eight.

Everton, for their part, have been the draw specialists of the league. The Toffees have drawn 15 league games this season, the most of any side since Sunderland managed 17 in the 2014-15 season. Furthermore, they have won on just one of their last 10 visits to London (five losses).

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Everton

Fulham vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

