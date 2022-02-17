Fulham vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham continue their charge for the EFL Championship title as they play host to Huddersfield Town at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game on an impressive 14-game unbeaten run and will be aiming to strengthen their position in the playoff places.

Fulham maintained their fine string of results last weekend as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Hull City away from home.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last seven league outings, claiming six wins and one draw since December’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield United.

With 64 points from 30 games, Fulham currently sit top of the EFL Championship standings with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town were involved in a draw for the second game running as they played out a stalemate with Sheffield United last time out.

They head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in each of their last 14 games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and five draws in that time.

With 50 points from 32 games, Huddersfield Town are currently fifth in the league table, one point above Middlesbrough in the final playoff spot.

Fulham vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

Fulham boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides. Huddersfield Town have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while 16 games have ended all square.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Fulham vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Fulham

Fulham will take to the pitch without Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, Faustino Anjorin and Ryan Schofield have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, Faustino Anjorin, Ryan Schofield

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak (GK); Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tom Cairney, Nathaniel Chalobah; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lee Nicholls (GK); Pipa, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Jon Russell, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien; Josh Koroma, Sorba Thomas, Daniel Ward

Fulham vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Saturday’s game sees two of the most in-form sides in the Championship go head-to-head and this makes for an exciting watch. However, Fulham have won each of the last four meetings between the sides and we predict this trend will continue with the league leaders claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Huddersfield Town

