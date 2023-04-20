Fulham vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with a struggling Leeds United side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 6-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Cottagers eased past Everton by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a good record against Fulham and have won 26 out of the 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 21 victories.

Fulham won the reverse fixture by a 3-2 margin and will be looking to complete a league double over Leeds United for the first time since the 1959-60 campaign.

Leeds United won this fixture by a 2-1 margin in the 2020-21 season and have not won consecutive league games away from home against Fulham since 1956.

Fulham have already defeated Leeds United on two occasions in all competitions this season and have secured three victories against the same opponent in a single season on only three previous occasions.

Leeds United have lost all five of their Premier League games in London this season and have conceded 16 goals in these matches.

Fulham vs Leeds United Prediction

Fulham have stepped up to the plate this season and were impressive against Everton last week. The Cottagers have a strong squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best in this match.

Leeds United have conceded 11 goals in their last two games and are in desperate need of a robust performance. Fulham are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Leeds United

Fulham vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes

