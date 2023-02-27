Fulham vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2023

Fulham and Leeds United square off in an all-Premier League affair for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The Peacocks head into the midweek tie off the back of ending their four-game winless run and will look to pick up where they dropped off.

Fulham extended their unbeaten run to six games last Friday when they salvaged a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on home turf.

The Cottagers have enjoyed a stellar campaign under Marco Silva and can dream of a place in Europe next season as they sit sixth in the Premier League table with 39 points from 25 games.

Fulham have now turned their attention to the FA Cup, where they saw off Hull City and Sunderland in their opening two rounds.

Leeds United, on the other hand, edged out Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley to book their place in the last-16 of the FA Cup.

In what was his first game at the helm, newly appointed manager Javi Gracia guided the Peacocks to a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday which saw them finally move out of the relegation zone.

Prior to that, Leeds United were on a four-game winless run in the league, picking up one point from a possible 12.

Fulham vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Leeds United hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Fulham have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Leeds have won four of their last five games against the Cottagers, with October’s 3-2 Premier League defeat being the exception.

Fulham are unbeaten in six consecutive games across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws while scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Leeds head into the midweek clash winless in three straight away matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since January’s 3-1 FA Cup win at Accrington Stanley.

Fulham vs Leeds United Prediction

Fulham and Leeds have had contrasting league campaigns, with the Cottagers pushing for a place in Europe. The Cottagers have put together a solid run of form in recent weeks and we are tipping them to claim the win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United

Fulham vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)

Poll : 0 votes