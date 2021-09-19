Fulham vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

The English League Cup returns this week and will see Fulham host Leeds United on Tuesday in the third round of the competition.

Fulham defeated Birmingham City 2-0 in the previous round of the League Cup, with goals from Jay Stansfield and Antonee Robinson securing the win. Marco Silva's side are now looking to beat Premier League outfit Leeds United and advance to the next round of the competition.

Fulham began the campaign in strong form as they won five of their first six games and drew the other one. They have, however, lost two of their last three games, although they were quite clearly the dominant team in both encounters.

Leeds United joined the EFL Cup in the second round, where they faced League One outfit Crewe Alexandra. Leeds won the game 3-0 with a goal from Kalvin Phillips and a brace from Jack Harrison, all of which came in the second half.

Leeds United's win against Crewe Alexandra is the only game the team from Elland Road have won this campaign. They are one of five teams in the Premier League who are still winless after five top-flight games this season. Marco Bielsa will be hoping his side can get the victory on Tuesday to kickstart their campaign.

Fulham vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

There have been 59 meetings between Fulham and Leeds United in the past. Leeds United have won 25 of those games, while Fulham have won 19 of them. A total of 15 meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Premier League last season. Leeds United won the game 2-1 away from home.

Fulham Form Guide (EFL Cup): W

Leeds United Form Guide (EFL Cup): W

Fulham vs Leeds United Team News

Fulham

Fulham will be without Kenny Tete, Terrence Kongolo and Tom Cairney on Tuesday as they are all out with injuries. Harrison Reed is a major doubt for the game after picking up an injury last week.

Injured: Kenny Tete, Terrence Kongolo, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: Harrison Reed

Suspended: None

Leeds United

Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are both out injured and will miss Tuesday's game. Adam Forshaw's involvement is in doubt as he recovers from an injury. Luke Ayling is also a doubt for the game after picking up a knock against Newcastle.

Pascal Struijk was suspended for the game after picking up a red card in the Premier League against Liverpool.

Injured: Robin Koch, Diego Llorente

Doubtful: Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling

Suspended: Pascal Struijk

Fulham vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Dennis Odoi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Nathaniel Chalobah, Joshua Onomah; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano; Rodrigo Muniz

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo; Jamie Shackleton; Daniel James, Mateusz Klich, Tyler Roberts, Crysencio Summerville; Rodrigo

Fulham vs Leeds United Prediction

Fulham have been in better form this campaign than Leeds United, although both teams play in different tiers of English football. Leeds United are the toughest opponents Fulham have faced in the competition so far and should have enough firepower to win the game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Leeds United

