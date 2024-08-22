Fulham vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham take on an impressive Leicester City side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Fulham vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have improved over the past year. The Foxes held Tottenham Hotspur to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Cottagers slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fulham vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 42 out of the 88 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 29 victories.

Fulham have won their last two matches against Leicester City in the Premier League and could win three consecutive games against the Foxes for the first time since 1967.

Leicester City lost their previous game away from home against Fulham in the Premier League by a 5-3 scoreline - the game witnessed more goals in the previous seven such games combined.

Fulham are winless in their first match at home in a Premier League season in their last five campaigns, with their previous such victory coming by a 5-0 scoreline against Norwich City in the 2012-13 season.

Fulham vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have shown marked improvement over the past year but face yet another transition in the Premier League this season. The Foxes were imperious in the Championship last season but will need to be wary of their more formidable opponents in the coming weeks.

Fulham have blown hot and cold in the top flight and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Leicester City

Fulham vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Emile Smith Rowe to score - Yes

