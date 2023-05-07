Fulham vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with a struggling Leicester City side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Fulham vs Leicester City Preview

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Cottagers suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Foxes were held to a disappointing 2-2 Everton last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fulham vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 41 out of the 87 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 17 victories.

Fulham won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin and could complete a Premier League double over Leicester City for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Leicester City won their previous away game against Fulham in the Premier League by a 2-0 margin in 2021 and have never won two such games on the trot in their top-flight history.

Leicester City have won only two of their last 14 Premier League away games against teams from London, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Brentford in 2021.

Fulham have suffered defeat in their last two games played out on Monday in the Premier League - their worst such record in the competition since 2004.

Fulham vs Leicester City Prediction

Fulham have not been at their best in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a resurgence. With Aleksandar Mitrovic serving a suspension at the moment, Andreas Pereira and Carlos Vinicius will need to step up in this fixture.

Leicester City have failed to meet expectations this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Leicester City

Fulham vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes

