Fulham vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham welcome Leicester City to Craven Cottage on Wednesday night, with the Foxes looking to bounce back from a home loss to Leeds United on Sunday.

Fulham didn't have a great result at the weekend. They drew 2-2 against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns. They took the lead in that game through Bobby Decordova-Reid, but West Brom managed to turn it around.

Fulham had to rely on a late goal from Ivan Cavaleiro to take a share of the spoils in that game.

That result, coupled with Brighton's excellent win over Tottenham Hotspur, has left Fulham seven points off safety.

Leicester, on the other hand, also lost a place in the standings. They took the lead early in their game against Leeds through Harvey Barnes. However, goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison condemned Brendan Rodgers' side to an unfortunate loss in that game.

Liverpool's 3-1 win at West Ham United meant that Leicester dropped a spot to fourth. They are just a point behind the Reds, and two behind Manchester United, who are currently second.

Fulham vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Fulham have won 40 of the previous 85 meetings they have had against Leicester City, with the Foxes winning 28 of those games.

At the King Power Stadium earlier this season, Fulham pulled off a superb 2-1 win. First-half goals from Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro secured that victory.

Fulham form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Leicester City form guide: L-D-W-W-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham Team News

Fulham

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney are still injured, and expected to miss this game. That aside, Scott Parker looks likely to have a full squad to choose from. However, new signing Josh Maja is unlikely to play a part in this game.

Injuries: Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy is still expected to miss out for Leicester City. Dennis Praet is also out for a few months with an injury that he picked up in an FA Cup clash against Stoke City a couple of weeks ago.

Wilfred Ndidi is still a doubt after he got injured in the game against Everton last week. In the loss to Leeds, Timothy Castagne was taken off with an injury, so he is a doubt to start this one.

Injured: Jamie Vardy, Dennis Praet

Doubtful: Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen; Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson; Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Ademola Lookman

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho

Fulham vs Leicester City Prediction

Fulham have not played badly in their recent games, even if they have struggled to get results.

However, with Leicester likely to be without Ndidi and Vardy, they will sense an opportunity to get something out of this game. We are predicting a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Leicester City