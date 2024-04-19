Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham vs Liverpool Preview

Fulham are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Cottagers eased past West Ham United by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The Merseyside outfit edged Atalanta to a 1-0 victory in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fulham vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 44 out of the 76 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 13 victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last 11 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline at Anfield in 2021.

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches away from home against Fulham in the Premier League but have been unbeaten in their last five such games.

Fulham have scored 49 goals in the Premier League this season and could exceed goals in consecutive seasons in the competition for only the second time since the turn of the century.

Liverpool lost their previous game in the Premier League by a 1-0 scoreline against Crystal Palace - the last time they lost consecutive league games was in April 2023.

Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have blown hot and cold in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins to keep up with Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Liverpool are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

