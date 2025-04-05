Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham take on Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Fulham vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Merseyside giants edged Everton to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Merseyside Derby in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cottagers slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fulham vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 45 out of the 78 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 13 victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last 13 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at Anfield in March 2021.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against Fulham in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in 2011.

Fulham won their previous match at home in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-0 margin and could win consecutive such games in the competition for the first time since March 2024.

Liverpool have scored 38 goals in their last 15 away games in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have thrived under Arne Slot so far this season and are in excellent form going into this game. The Merseysiders have a lead of 12 points in the title race and will look to build on their momentum this weekend.

Fulham have flattered to deceive this season but have shown signs of a resurgence over the past month. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

