Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with its first set of fixtures of the 2022-23 season this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool outfit at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Liverpool Preview

Fulham finished at the top of the Championship last season and have been in impressive form over the past year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, finished in second place in the Premier League table last season and will be intent on winning the title race this season. The Merseyside giants defeated Manchester City by a commendable 3-1 margin to win the FA Community Shield last week and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against Fulham and have won 41 out of the 71 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 17 victories.

Fulham were unbeaten in their 2020-21 Premier League campaign against Liverpool and managed to stun the Merseyside outfit an Anfield with a 1-0 victory.

Fulham have lost their first match in the Premier League on the last five occasions they have secured promotion to the top flight and will want to make amends this weekend.

Fulham are winless in their last 10 matches in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming against Liverpool in March 2021.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 19 games in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Leicester City in December 2021.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 24 goals in 104 games in the Premier League - his top-flight record pales in comparison to his Championship tally of 85 goals in 126 matches.

Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have made a few changes to their squad over the past month and have their work cut out for them this season. The likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have shown flashes of their potential and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Fulham face a daunting task on Saturday and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in their first game of the season. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Liverpool

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

