Fulham and Luton Town are back in action as they go head to head at Craven Cottage in round five of the Premier League on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts were no match for a star-studded Manchester City side, as they were hammered 5-1 hammering, in their last outing before the international break. Marco Silva’s men are winless in three league games, losing twice since a 1-0 win over Everton on August 12.

However, Fulham have reached the third round of the EFL Cup, courtesy of a shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur on August 29.

Meanwhile, Luton were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against West Ham United at Kenilworth Road.

Before that, Rob Edwards’ side picked up their first win of the season, beating Gillingham 3-2 in the EFL Cup second round to snap a five-game winless run. Luton are one of just two sides to have lost their first three Premier League games this season, alongside fellow newcomers Burnley.

Fulham vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 61 meetings, Fulham boast a superior record in the fixture.

Luton have picked up 22 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

Fulham are unbeaten in seven games against the Hatters, winning four times, including a 7-0 win in May 2022.

Luton are without a win in five away games across competitions, losing thrice since a 2-1 pre-season win over Sheffield.

Fulham are without a win in three Premier League games, picking up one point from a possible nine since their opening-day win over Everton.

Fulham vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Fulham side who are unbeaten in seven games in the fixture. Expect the hosts to see off the Hatters, who are struggling to adapt to life in the top flight.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Luton

Fulham vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Luton’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Fulham are without a clean sheet in four outings.)