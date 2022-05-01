Fulham vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues next week and will see Fulham host Luton Town at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Fulham have already secured promotion to the Premier League and have seemingly taken their foot off the gas. They were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest last time out, marking a third defeat for the Cottagers in their last five games.

Marco Silva's men remain at the top of the table with 87 points from 44 games. A win on Monday would secure the Championship title for the hosts.

Luton Town have progressed remarkably well since their return to the Championship three seasons ago and are now chasing top-flight football. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool in their last game, with Elijah Adebayo's early opener being canceled out in the second half.

The Hatters sit fifth in the Championship standings with 72 points. They can secure playoff football with a point on Monday and will be looking to do just that.

Fulham vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 60 meetings between Fulham and Luton Town. The hosts have won 29 of those games, while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

Fulham Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Luton Town Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

Fulham vs Luton Town Team News

Fulham

Terence Kongolo remains the only injured player for the Cottagers ahead of Monday's clash.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town

The visitors have a rather lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of next week's game, including Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jed Steer, Gabriel Osho, James Bree and Fred Onyedinma. Sonny Bradley came off injured against Blackpool and is a doubt for this one alongside James Shea, Jordan Clark and Luke Berry.

Injured: Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jed Steer, Gabriel Osho, James Bree, Fred Onyedinma

Doubtful: James Shea, Jordan Clark, Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Luton Town Predicted XI (5-3-2): Harry Isted; Peter Kioso, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, Daniel Potts, Amari'i Bell; Alan Campbell, Robert Snodgrass, Henri Lansbury; Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Fulham vs Luton Town Prediction

Fulham have won just one of their last five games, losing three times in that run. Their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out marked their first goalless outing in a home league game in 2022.

Luton Town are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just one of their last eight. They have been one of the better sides away from home this season and could pick up a point on Monday.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Luton Town

