Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Fulham are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are starting to find their feet under Ten Hag. The Red Devils defeated Aston Villa by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an excellent record against Fulham and have won 52 out of the 86 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 14 victories.

Fulham have won only two of their last 25 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League and are winless in their last 13 such matches in the competition.

Manchester United have won their last five Premier League away games against Fulham - more victories than they had managed in the 10 such matches preceding this run.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 18 matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming against Watford last year.

Fulham have lost only one of their seven Premier League games at Craven Cottage this season and have managed to win three of these matches.

Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have improved under Erik ten Hag this season and bounced back against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils have good players in their ranks and will need to work hard to secure their place in the top four.

Fulham have exceeded expectations this season and are perfectly capable of punching above their weight. The Cottagers have pulled off a few upsets in the past and could take something away from this match.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Manchester United

Fulham vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes

