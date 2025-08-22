Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make an impact over the past year. The Red Devils slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fulham vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 58 out of the 94 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 16 victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last 19 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their only such victory coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in February last year.

Manchester United have won each of their last eight matches away from home against Fulham in the Premier League and have never won nine such games against them in the history of the competition.

Manchester United have won only three of their last 23 matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League, with each of these victories during this period coming against Fulham.

Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have a good squad at their disposal but have not made an impressive start to their league campaign. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Fulham can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

Fulham vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

