Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham take on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Red Devils edged Rangers to a crucial 2-1 victory in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side defeated Leicester City by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Trending

Fulham vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 57 out of the 92 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 15 victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last 18 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin away from home last season.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home against Fulham in the Premier League and have won their last seven such games, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2009.

Fulham have scored exactly two goals in each of their last five matches in the Premier League - they have bettered this run on only one previous occasion in the history of the competition.

Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Red Devils gave a good account of themselves against Rangers and will look to further their resurgence this weekend.

Fulham can pull off an upset on their day and will look to amend their poor recent record in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Manchester United

Fulham vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback