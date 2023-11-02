Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Fulham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past Ipswich Town by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations yet again this season. The Red Devils slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fulham vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive historical record against Fulham and have won 55 out of the 89 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 14 victories.

Since they achieved consecutive victories against Manchester United in the Premier League in 2009, Fulham are winless in their last 15 such games in the competition.

Manchester United have won each of their last six matches away from home against Fulham in the Premier League and have a longer streak only against West Bromwich Albion in the competition.

Fulham have alternated between victory and defeat in their four matches at home in the Premier League this season and won their previous league game at Craven Cottage by a 3-1 scoreline against Sheffield United.

Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2020.

Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have stuttered regularly over the past month and have several issues to address ahead of this game. The Red Devils have managed to perform well in the Premier League over the past week and will need to build a good run of results.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record against Manchester United. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Manchester United

Fulham vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes