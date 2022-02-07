Fulham vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham resume their charge for the EFL Championship title on Tuesday when they play host to Millwall at the Craven Cottage Stadium.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a humbling defeat at the hands of Premier League champions Manchester City and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

Fulham saw their FA Cup come to an end on Saturday as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Marco Silva’s men now return to the EFL Championship where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool which saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Fulham currently sit at the summit of the Championship table after picking up 58 points from 28 games.

Meanwhile, Millwall played out an uneventful goalless draw with Preston North End when the sides met last Tuesday.

Prior to that, they ended their four-game losing streak on January 29, when they claimed a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

With 37 points from 28 games, Millwall are currently 15th in the EFL Championship standings.

Fulham vs Millwall Head-To-Head

Fulham boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 21 wins from their last 49 encounters. Millwall have picked up 14 wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

Millwall Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Fulham vs Millwall Team News

Fulham

Fulham head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard and Ryan Leonard have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard, Ryan Leonard

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Millwall Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan; Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah, Neeskens Kebano; Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson; Maikel Kieftenbeld, Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Oliver Burke, Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett

Fulham vs Millwall Prediction

Fulham have been utterly dominant in the recent history of this fixture, claiming five wins and two draws from their last seven meetings. We are tipping them to bounce back from their loss against Manchester City and claim all three points here.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Millwall

Edited by Peter P