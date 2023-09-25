Fulham vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023 

Fulham welcome Norwich City to Craven Cottage for an EFL Cup third-round game on Wednesday (September 27).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Norwich, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 6-2 defeat at Plymouth Argyle in the Championship in their previous outing. Morgan Whittaker scored a hat-trick, while Adam Idah's brace for Norwich proved to be a consolation.

The Canaries booked their spot in the third round of the Cup with a 1-0 win at Bristol City. Fulham, meanwhile, qualified with a shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 53 times, with Fulham leading 26-12.

This will be their first meeting since March 2018 when Fulham won 2-0 away in the Championship en route their promotion via the playoffs.

Norwich's two games in the EFL Cup this season ended in a 1-0 win.

Three of Norwich's last four away games have produced at least three goals.

Fulham have won just one of their last six games across competitions.

Five of their last six meetings have had goals at both ends.

Fulham have won six of their last 10 meetings with Norwich, losing once.

Fulham vs Norwich City Prediction

Norwich started the campaign by winning five of their first six games across competitions. However, things have fallen off since then, as they have lost three of their last four league games to drop out of the playoff spots.

Fulham, meanwhile, have had a solid, if unspectacular start to the season but enter this game as favourites. The two sides have not faced each other in over five years, having not been in the same division. However, Fulham have had the better head-to-head record in recent years.

Expect the hosts o claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Norwich

Fulham vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fulham to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fulham to score over 1.5 goals