Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham take on an impressive Nottingham Forest side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form going into this game. The away side defeated Exeter City on penalties in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Cottagers edged Wigan Athletic to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 46 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 33 victories.

Fulham have won four of their five matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and have won both their matches at home against them by an aggregate 7-0 margin.

Nottingham Forest have lost nine of their last 12 matches against Fulham in the Premier League, with two of their victories coming away from home.

Fulham have won two of their last three matches in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 10 such games preceding this run.

Fulham have lost only two of their last eight matches in the Premier League in which they have conceded the opening goal.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham Forest have consistently punched above their weight this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. Chris Wood has been exceptional for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a powerful opponent this weekend. Nottingham Forest are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

