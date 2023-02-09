Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

Fulham are set to play Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Fulham come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Tony Mowbray's Sunderland in the 4th round replay of the FA Cup. Goals from Welsh winger Harry Wilson, Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira and French left-back Layvin Kurzawa secured the win for Marco Silva's Fulham. Second-half goals from attacker Jack Clarke and Costa Rican forward Jewison Bennette proved to be mere consolation for Sunderland.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, beat Leeds United 1-0 in the league. A first-half goal from Wales international Brennan Johnson sealed the deal for Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Nottingham Forest have won five games, lost seven and drawn one.

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 11 league goals in 18 starts for Fulham this season.

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira has managed seven goal contributions in 22 league starts for Fulham.

Wales international Brennan Johnson has seven goal contributions in 19 league starts for Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has six goal contributions in 17 starts for Nottingham Forest in the league.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Fulham are currently 8th in the league, and have impressed with their performances this season under Marco Silva's management. The form of Aleksandar Mitrovic has surely helped, with the Serbia international, who did not enjoy the best of Premier League experiences with Newcastle United, finding the net on a regular basis this season.

Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha is another player who has impressed; the 27-year old has provided steel to Fulham's midfield, while the likes of Kenny Tete and Willian have proved to be important players as well. Portuguese right-back Cedric and Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic joined the club in January. Silva, who was regarded as a bright young coach in Portugal but struggled with the likes of Hull City, Watford and Everton in England, has once again shown why he is rated so highly.

Nottingham Forest shocked everyone when they acquired three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January. They have, for all intents and purposes, purchased a new squad since their promotion.

B/R Football @brfootball Keylor Navas earns a clean sheet and a win on his Nottingham Forest debut 🧤 Keylor Navas earns a clean sheet and a win on his Nottingham Forest debut 🧤 https://t.co/sn4g2robWs

Steve Cooper's side are currently 13th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NFFC



Ayew was available as free agent. André Ayew to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Agreement completed now on a six month deal, Ayew’s already in UK to undergo medical testsAyew was available as free agent. André Ayew to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Agreement completed now on a six month deal, Ayew’s already in UK to undergo medical tests 🚨🔴🌳🇬🇭 #NFFCAyew was available as free agent. https://t.co/Npc3sQNgiT

Fulham to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Fulham

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first- Yes

