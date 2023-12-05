Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with an impressive Fulham side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Cottagers suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat against Liverpool in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 44 out of the 104 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 32 victories.

Fulham have won seven of their last nine matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and managed to win both their matches against them last season.

Nottingham Forest have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 matches against Fulham in the Premier League, with their only such result coming by a 1-0 margin in April 2022.

Fulham won their first four midweek matches in the Premier League last season but went on to lose their last two such matches in the competition.

Nottingham Forest have won 11 of their last 26 games played out on a Wednesday in the Premier League - their best win rate on a specific day in the competition.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Fulham have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season. Harry Wilson found the back of the net over the weekend and will look to make his mark this week.

Nottingham Forest can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Fulham are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Wilson to score - Yes