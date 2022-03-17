Celtic vs Ross County prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic and Ross County will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 31 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a routine 3-0 away victory over Dundee United in the Scottish FA Cup quarterfinals. Georgios Giakoumakis scored a second-half brace to inspire the rout.

Ross County also secured maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over St. Mirren. Joseph Hungbo scored the match-winner from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half.

The win helped them climb to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 36 points from 30 matches. Celtic still lead the way at the summit and hold a three-point advantage over second-placed Rangers.

Celtic vs Ross County Head-to-Head

Celtic have 23 wins from their last 34 matches against Ross County. Saturday's visitors have five wins to their name, while six matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Anthony Ralston's injury-time winner helped 10-man Celtic secure a 2-1 away win.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Ross County form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Celtic vs Ross County Team News

Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull

Suspension: None

Ross County

David Cancola and Keith Watson are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: David Cancola, Keith Watson

Suspension: None

Celtic vs Ross County Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-5-1): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada; Daizen Maeda

Ross County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ross Laidlaw (GK); Connor Randall, Alex Iacovitti, Jack Baldwin, Kayne Ramsay; Jordan Tillson, Ross Callachan; Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton, Joseph Hungbo; Jordan White

Celtic vs Ross County Prediction

Celtic have been in rampant form domestically and do not look likely to drop points anytime soon in their quest to wrest the league title from arch-rivals Rangers.

Ross County, for their part, have also impressed in recent weeks and their fine form has put them in the running for continental qualification. This could see them pose a threat if given a chance but we are backing the capital side to secure a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Ross County

