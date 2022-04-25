Fulham vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Fulham host Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Fulham have already secured promotion to the Premier League. They played out a 1-1 draw against second-placed Bournemouth last time out in a highly tense clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cottagers remain at the top of the league table with 87 points from 43 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week as they seek to confirm a first-place finish.

Nottingham Forest look set to secure playoff football and are now targeting automatic promotion to the top-flight via a second-place finish. They beat Peterborough United 1-0 in their last game, with Sam Surridge scoring the sole goal of the game to confirm relegation for the Posh.

Nottingham Forest sit fourth in the Championship standings with 73 points from 42 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run as they push for promotion.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 101 meetings between Fulham and Nottingham Forest. The hosts have won 42 of those games while the visitors have won 31 times. There have been 28 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last locked horns in a league clash earlier this season, which Fulham won 4-0.

Fulham Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Fulham

Terence Kongolo remains out with an injury and will be absent this week. Neco Williams missed the Cottagers' last game due to "technical reasons" and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Neco Williams

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban lasted only 15 minutes against Peterborough United last time out and is a doubt for Tuesday's game. Max Lowe and Keinan Davis are both injured and are not expected to play against the league leaders.

Injured: Max Lowe, Keinan Davis

Doubtful: Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Fulham have achieved their major goal of the season by securing promotion. Their efforts will now be channeled towards securing the top spot in the league and they are well on course to do so.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are still in the race for promotion and can achieve that automatically should they leapfrog Bournemouth in second-place. The Reds are the more driven side ahead of Tuesday's clash and we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Nottingham Forest

