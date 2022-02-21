Fulham vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Fulham host Peterborough United at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Fulham are well ahead in the race for promotion but saw their ambitions take a hit last time out as they were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town. Despite a positive start to the game, the Cottagers found themselves two goals down going into the break. A late consolation goal from Bobby Reid was not enough to kickstart a comeback for the hosts.

The Cottagers remain top of the league table with 64 points from 31 games. They will now be looking to bounce back from their latest result when they play at home this week.

Peterborough United's poor run continued last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by Derby County. They took a defensive approach against the Rams and did not manage a shot on target all game. They looked set to come away with a point before their opponents scored a late goal.

The newly-promoted outfit sit 23rd in the league table with just 21 points from 31 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points soon to avoid an immediate return to the bottom tier.

Fulham vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Fulham and Peterborough United. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups while the visitors have won seven times. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash earlier this season, which Fulham won 1-0.

Fulham Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Fulham vs Peterborough United Team News

Fulham

Terence Kongolo remains out of the side due to injuries and will not play this week. Kenny Tete has recovered from his injury and will be with the squad on Wednesday.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United

The visitors will be without Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor and Harrison Burrows as they are all injured. Hayden Coulson received a red card against Derby County last time out and has now been suspended.

Injured: Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hayden Coulson

Fulham vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak (GK); Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tom Cairney, Nathaniel Chalobah; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steven-Andreas Benda; Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent, Bali Mumba; Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Reece Brown; Jack Marriott, Joe Ward, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Fulham vs Peterborough United Prediction

Fulham's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, in which they scored 27 goals. The hosts have the best attacking record in the Championship with 79 goals scored so far, 30 more than the second-highest scoring side.

Peterborough United are winless in their last nine league games and goalless in their last five. The hosts should comfortably win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Fulham 3-0 Peterborough United

