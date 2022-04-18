Fulham vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

In the English Championship this week, Fulham will host Preston North End at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Fulham's return to the Premier League suffered a setback last week, as they were beaten 2-1 by Derby County. Fabio Carvalho's opener saw the Cottagers 45 minutes away from top-flight football before their opponents completed a second-half comeback to clinch all three points.

Nevertheless, Marco Silva's men remain atop the league table with 83 points. They will now look to shake off their latest result and confirm their Premier League return with a win this week.

Preston North End, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against fellow playoff chasers Millwall last week. An own goal handed the Lilywhites an early lead before their opponents levelled the scores midway through the second half. Both teams pushed for a winner in the second half but had to settle for a point.

The visitors sit mid-table in 13th place with 58 points from 42 games. They will now look to return to winning ways this weekend as they make a last-gasp push for the playoffs.

Fulham vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Fulham and Preston North End. The hosts have won 31 of their previous meetings, while Preston have won 25 times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

Fulham Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L.

Preston North End Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L.

Fulham vs Preston North End Team News

Fulham

Terence Kongolo remains the only injured player for the league leaders ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Injured: Terence Kongolo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Preston North End

Alan Browne came off injured in the visitors' last game and is set to sit out Tuesday's game. The midfielder joins Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown and Ryan Ledson in the injury list. Emil Riis is recovering from an injury and is a doubt.

Injured: Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown, Ryan Ledson, Alan Browne.

Doubtful: Emil Riis.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Fulham vs Preston North End Predicted XIs

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Preston North End (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes; Brad Potts, Alistair McCann, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Greg Cunningham; Sean Maguire, Cameron Archer.

Fulham vs Preston North End Prediction

Fulham have now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. They, however, have one of the best home record in the Championship this season and will look to capitalise on their home advantage this week.

Preston, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games. They have, however, struggled away from home of late, winning none of their last four games on the road. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Preston North End.

