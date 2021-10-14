Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to make it three consecutive wins in the EFL Championship, Queens Park Rangers take a trip to the Craven Cottage Stadium to face Fulham on Saturday.

The hosts, on the other hand, fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City last time out and will look to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

Fulham failed to make it two consecutive wins last time out as they fell to a disappointing 4-1 loss against Coventry City.

This followed a 3-1 win over Swansea City when the sides squared off on September 29.

For all their recent struggles, Fulham are fifth in the league standings with 20 points from 11 outings, five points behind leaders Bournemouth.

QPR, meanwhile, made it two wins from two last time out courtesy of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Preston North End.

This followed a 2-0 win over Birmingham City when the sides locked horns at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR have won all but one of their most recent four games in all competitions with a 2-1 defeat against West Bromwich Albion being the only exception.

With 18 points from 11 games, this weekend’s visitors are currently sixth in the EFL Championship table.

Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head

Fulham have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from their previous 40 encounters. Queens Park Rangers have picked up 14 wins in that time, while seven games have ended in draws.

Fulham Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Fulham

Terrence Kongolo, Tom Cairney, Fabio Carvalho and Kenny Tete continue their spell on the sidelines as they are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Terrence Kongolo, Tom Cairney, Fabio Carvalho, Kenny Tete

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers

The visitors will be without the services of Lee Wallace, Sam Field and Sam McCallum, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lee Wallace, Sam Field, Sam McCallum

Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Chris Willock, Dominic Ball, Andre Dozzell, Moses Odubajo; Ilias Chair; Andre Gray, Lyndon Dykes

Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

After a fine start to the season, Fulham appear to have run out of steam and have dropped to fifth place on the log. However, considering that they are the league’s best scoring side and they take on a QPR team who are struggling to get going defensively, we predict they will outscore the visitors and claim all three points.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

Edited by Shardul Sant