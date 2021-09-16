Fulham vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship is now in full swing and will continue this weekend, with Fulham set to host Reading on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

Fulham emphatically returned to winning ways in the Championship on Wednesday with a 4-1 away victory over Birmingham City.

After losing 1-0 to struggling Blackpool last week, Fulham needed to respond in their next game and they did just that against Birmingham City.

Dennis Odoi and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham a two-goal lead in the first half. Harry Wilson then joined in on the act before Mitrovic scored his second to wrap up the points for Fulham.

The win for Fulham saw them return to the top of the Championship table with 16 points from seven games.

Reading also picked up a win last time out, a 3-1 victory over Peterborough United which ended a run of four games without a win.

After a goalless first half, John Swift and Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru gave Reading a two-goal lead before Nathan Thompson halved the deficit for the away side. Dele-Bashiru, however, scored his second to ensure a win for Reading.

The Royals will be delighted with their win as they have stepped out of the relegation places up to 18th in the Championship table.

Fulham vs Reading Head-to-Head

In the past, there have been 57 meetings between Fulham and Reading. Fulham have won 22 of those games while Reading have won just three less than the Cottagers. A total of 16 games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Championship back in 2020. Reading won the game 2-1 away from home.

Fulham Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Reading Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Fulham vs Reading Team News

Fulham

Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete are all out with injuries and are expected to miss the game on Saturday. Harrison Reed came off injured in Fulham's last game and is a doubt for the meeting with Reading.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete

Doubtful: Harrison Reed

Suspended: None

Reading

Liam Moore came off injured in the first half of Reading's game against Peterborough United. The defender joins Reading's long injury list which includes Danny Drinkwater, Scott Dann, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna and Lucas Joao.

Injured: Danny Drinkwater, Scott Dann, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna, Lucas Joao, Liam Moore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Reading Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paulo Gazzaniga; Dennis Odoi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan; Nathaniel Chalobah, Joshua Onomah, Jean Michael Seri; Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Abdul Rahman Baba, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, John Swift; Ovie Ejaria, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru, Alen Halilovic; George Puscas

Fulham vs Reading Prediction

Fulham have been in brilliant form this campaign and superbly shrugged off their minor setback against Blackpool with a win over Birmingham City. Their strong run should continue against Reading, who have won just twice all season.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Reading

