Fulham vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Fulham entertain Sheffield United at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea in their last outing on Monday. Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja scored within 80 seconds apart in the first half as Chelsea picked up only their second win of the season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's winless run continued the Premier League last week following a 2-0 loss at West Ham United. They remain at the bottom of the league table with just one point from seven games.

Fulham have eight points from seven games and are in 13th in the league standings, behind Chelsea and Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 71 times across competitions with just four meetings taking place in the Premier League. Sheffield lead 32-22.

Sheffield secured a league double over Fulham in the 2021-22 Championship.

Fulham have had 1-0 wins in their two home games in the Premier League against Sheffield.

Sheffield have one win in four Premier League meetings against Fulham.

Fulham have suffered two defeats in their last nine home meetings against Sheffield, winning five without conceding.

Fulham have not scored in two of their three home games in the Premier League this season.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Prediction

The Cottagers have won three of their last four home games against Sheffield without conceding. They have had three wins in their last 10 home games in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals and conceding 18.

Manager Marco Silva could recall Kenny Tete after missing out against Chelsea. Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore are expected to sit out, though.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have a lengthy injury list, which has contributed to their early-season woes. Captain John Egan limped off with a foot injury against West Ham, further inhibitng Paul Heckingbottom's side.

The basement dwellers have not scored in their last two league games and have conceded 10 goals. Considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for the Cottagers, expect them to record a comfortable win without conceding.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Sheffield

Fulham vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes